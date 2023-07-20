KU VC, Bangladesh envoy discuss possibilities of collaboration between KU, Bangladeshi universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh S.M. Mahbubul Alam on Thursday met the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, they emphasized initiating possibilities of collaboration between the KU and different universities in Bangladesh so that faculty and students of both countries could learn from each others' research activities.

On this occasion, S.M. Mahbubul Alam shared that in case the students, who have graduated from the KU Bengali department, apply for jobs in the office of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, they would be given preference and priority because they have good command over the Bangladeshi language.

He also invited the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi to visit different universities in Bangladesh, which he accepted, and shared that such visits will help to learn from each other's experiences.

Mahbubul Alam expressed that the University of Karachi and Bangladeshi universities can jointly work on several fields and topics.

He termed that the faculty from both countries can transfer their knowledge to the youngsters of both countries.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the University of Karachi would like to arrange webinars to promote regional peace and offer departmental basis collaboration to the Deputy High Commissioner Mahbubul Alam.