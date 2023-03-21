UrduPoint.com

Labourer Dies Of Electrocution

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 05:11 PM

Labourer dies of electrocution

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A labourer died of electrocution while working on the rooftop of an under-construction petrol pump on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, 30-year-old Muhammad Rafique, son of Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Bangla Jawana, Muzaffargarh, was laying down shuttering framework at the pump when an electric current passed through the iron sheet suddenly.

As a result, he fell down.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital where the medics pronounced him dead.

