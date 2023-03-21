Labourer Dies Of Electrocution
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 05:11 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A labourer died of electrocution while working on the rooftop of an under-construction petrol pump on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources, 30-year-old Muhammad Rafique, son of Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Bangla Jawana, Muzaffargarh, was laying down shuttering framework at the pump when an electric current passed through the iron sheet suddenly.
As a result, he fell down.
He was shifted to DHQ hospital where the medics pronounced him dead.