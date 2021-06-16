UrduPoint.com
Labourer Injured During Explosion, Dies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Labourer injured during explosion, dies

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The labourer who had received critical burn injures while repairing oil tanker at local workshop, breathed his last at Nishtar hospital on Wednesday.

Oil tanker was burst into flames during its repairing at Shrafat Engineering Workshop located Multan road four days ago.

Resultantly, two labourers who were busy repairing the tanker, suffered severe burn injures. They were moved to the hospital swiftly. Amongst the injured, Ahsan couldn't survive while the condition of the second victim whose named couldn't be revealed yet by the hospital authority, was also termed dangerous. However, his treatment was underway.

