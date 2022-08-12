Lahore High Court stops police from harassing Atta Tarar, others

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped police on Friday from harassing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mashhood and Muhammad Ahmad Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped police on Friday from harassing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mashhood and Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The court also sought record of cases against the leaders from the inspector general of police Punjab.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid passed the orders while hearing a petition, filed by the PML-N leaders, against the police harassment, in his chamber.

The petitioners had submitted that the police were carrying out raids at their houses to harass them. They further submitted that if the police had registered cases against them, their record was not being provided. They pleaded with the court to direct the police to provide record of the cases and also stop it from harassing them.