Lahore police retrieved 95 kanal land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police and district administration during a joint operation in Jandiala area of Manawan on Sunday retrieved 95 kanal land worth millions of rupees.

According to SP (Cantonment) Saeed Aziz, Amir alias Mitho, Abid and Shaukat had been occupying 95 kanal land of a citizen for a long time.

The citizen made a written application to the CCPO office to relinquish the possession.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed SP Cantt to take legal action.

Under the supervision of SP Cantt, DSP, SHO Manawan and two anti-riot police reserves took part in the operation.