UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Police Retrieved 95 Kanal Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Lahore police retrieved 95 kanal land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore police and district administration during a joint operation in Jandiala area of Manawan on Sunday retrieved 95 kanal land worth millions of rupees.

According to SP (Cantonment) Saeed Aziz, Amir alias Mitho, Abid and Shaukat had been occupying 95 kanal land of a citizen for a long time.

The citizen made a written application to the CCPO office to relinquish the possession.

CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed SP Cantt to take legal action.

Under the supervision of SP Cantt, DSP, SHO Manawan and two anti-riot police reserves took part in the operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sunday Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

42 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

1 hour ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.