UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Dispute Claims Life In Gandawa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Land dispute claims life in Gandawa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Gandawa area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to police sources, two sub- clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, one of them namely Ali Bakhsh died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Died Man SITE

Recent Stories

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

1 minute ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

19 minutes ago

Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula tr ..

26 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

9 minutes ago

Govt. provides Rs 374.418 mln for Aviation sector ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan gov't to build 1,000 greenhouses

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.