Land dispute claims life in Gandawa

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Gandawa area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to police sources, two sub- clans took position and used automatic weapons against each other after developing dispute between them.

As a result, one of them namely Ali Bakhsh died on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.