UrduPoint.com

Launch Of Upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan To Serve As A Milestone

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan to serve as a milestone

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said that the launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan will serve as a milestone achieving major targets to open new avenues of tourism and project soft image of Pakistan as tourist destination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana has said that the launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan will serve as a milestone achieving major targets to open new avenues of tourism and project soft image of Pakistan as tourist destination.

In a statement, he said that PTDC was working to promote tourism at home and abroad through its various initiatives.

Under the project, an initiative titled Brand Pakistan had been prepared to introduce the country as a customized brand across the globe.

According to officials of PTDC, the Brand Pakistan had an exclusive tourism portal, which was meant to promote the country's tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

It would provide world-class exposure to Pakistan's tourist attractions through one click. It consisted of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them the necessary and latest information about the country's tourist attractions.

Related Topics

Pakistan PTDC Click

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Ac ..

Russian Interior Ministry Designates Pussy Riot Activist Alyokhina as Wanted

1 minute ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher 26th Apr, 2022

Tokyo stocks close higher 26th Apr, 2022

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urges economic support to people of occup ..

Pakistan urges economic support to people of occupied Palestine, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts i ..

Transnistrian Interior Ministry Reports 2 Blasts in Maiac Town of Grigoriopol Di ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan values its ties with U.S. based on mutual ..

Pakistan values its ties with U.S. based on mutual respect, trust: Khar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.