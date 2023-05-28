Lawyers' delegation calls on CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A delegation headed by President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rana Intizar Hussain met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office in which the delegation apprised him about the problems being faced by the lawyers community.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of lawyers community on preferential basis. He stated that treatment facilities in the hospital would be improved being established for the lawyers community and remarked that he would himself visit the hospital soon.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that construction of a parking plaza outside Aiwan-e- Adal to resolve traffic and parking problems would be reviewed.

He directed Deputy Commissioner to allocate a land for the parking plaza and assured that every possible step would be taken for the lawyers community.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Asif Amin Goraya, Vice President Nadeem Anjum Khan, Vice President Model Town Courts Hadi Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Cantt Courts Farrukh Ahmad Khan, Secretary General Malik Kafeel Khokhar, Secretary Omar Waqas Warriach and others.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, CCPO Lahore and Deputy Commissioner were also present.