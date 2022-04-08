Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

The Sindh Bar Council will observe a day of mourning the commemorate the martyrdom of lawyers who were burnt alive by terrorists in Tahir plaza in Karachi on April 9, 2008, during the lawyers movement for restoration of the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh Bar Council will observe a day of mourning the commemorate the martyrdom of lawyers who were burnt alive by terrorists in Tahir plaza in Karachi on April 9, 2008, during the lawyers movement for restoration of the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The council said in a statement that the lawyer would not appear in the Sindh High Court, District and Sessions Courts and other subordinate courts on April 9.

The council informed that commemorative programs would also be organized in different bars.