LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted grand operation against encroachments and illegal constructions at Jail Road, here on Monday.

More than 60 shops, showrooms, bakeries and others were sealed. Sheds and boards of more than 80 shops were demolished. Several notices were issued to the sealed shop before operation and operation was conducted for ignoring the instructions.

The Lahore commissioner ordered the LDA teams to file cases against those who themselves de-seal their shops illegally.

The LDA launched grand operation in the city along with the MCL teams against non-allocation of parking space and illegal encroachment across the city.

During the last week, the LDA issued notices to violators on Jail Road, Johar Town and other important roads. Actions are being taken against those who do not take corrective measures. The operation was headed by Additional DG Housing. Heavy police personnel and heavy machinery participated in the operation. During the operation, Director of Town Planning Sidra Tabasum, Azhar Ali, Ali Abbas, Director of enforcement and other staff were also present.