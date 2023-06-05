UrduPoint.com

LDA Demolishes Sheds Of 80 Shops At Jail Road

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 06:25 PM

LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted grand operation against encroachments and illegal constructions at Jail Road, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams conducted grand operation against encroachments and illegal constructions at Jail Road, here on Monday.

More than 60 shops, showrooms, bakeries and others were sealed. Sheds and boards of more than 80 shops were demolished. Several notices were issued to the sealed shop before operation and operation was conducted for ignoring the instructions.

The Lahore commissioner ordered the LDA teams to file cases against those who themselves de-seal their shops illegally.

The LDA launched grand operation in the city along with the MCL teams against non-allocation of parking space and illegal encroachment across the city.

During the last week, the LDA issued notices to violators on Jail Road, Johar Town and other important roads. Actions are being taken against those who do not take corrective measures. The operation was headed by Additional DG Housing. Heavy police personnel and heavy machinery participated in the operation. During the operation, Director of Town Planning Sidra Tabasum, Azhar Ali, Ali Abbas, Director of enforcement and other staff were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Road Azhar Ali Housing

Recent Stories

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

17 minutes ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

19 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits different parts of city

DG PHA visits different parts of city

17 minutes ago
 Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

17 minutes ago
 China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R& ..

China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R&D on 6G

19 minutes ago
 Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New ..

Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New Presidential Vote - Reports

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.