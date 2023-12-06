Open Menu

LDA Takes Action Against 7 Illegal Residential Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LDA takes action against 7 illegal residential schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) On the directions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams took action against 7 illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes, on Wednesday.

The LDA staff conducted a mega operation against illegal residential scheme Royal Smart City and Eagle Homes, Albek scheme located on Soay Asal Raiwand Road. The operation was conducted against Rana Park and Zaheer Villas near College Road, Vital Orchard Scheme on Jaya Baga Road too.

The LDA teams carried out operation and demolished the sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads of these illegal schemes.

They sealed the illegal Dream Housing Scheme extension office, which was being built without approval. The operation was carried out by the directorate of Private Housing Schemes LDA.

LDA Enforcement Wing and Police participated in the operation.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, vigorous action is continued against illegal housing schemes/land sub-divisions across the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Eagle Muhammad Ali Housing

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

2 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

19 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

19 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

19 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

19 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

19 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan