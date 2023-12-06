LDA takes action against 7 illegal residential schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) On the directions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams took action against 7 illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes, on Wednesday.

The LDA staff conducted a mega operation against illegal residential scheme Royal Smart City and Eagle Homes, Albek scheme located on Soay Asal Raiwand Road. The operation was conducted against Rana Park and Zaheer Villas near College Road, Vital Orchard Scheme on Jaya Baga Road too.

The LDA teams carried out operation and demolished the sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads of these illegal schemes.

They sealed the illegal Dream Housing Scheme extension office, which was being built without approval. The operation was carried out by the directorate of Private Housing Schemes LDA.

LDA Enforcement Wing and Police participated in the operation.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, vigorous action is continued against illegal housing schemes/land sub-divisions across the city.