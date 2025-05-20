- Home
Leaders Of Canada, UK & France Oppose Israel’s Expansion Into Gaza, West Bank With Warning Of ‘concrete Actions’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The governments of Canada, UK and France have strongly opposed the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and warned of “concrete actions” in response, including targeted sanctions.
“Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” said a joint statement issued by Canada, the United Kingdom and France, released by their governments.
The statement mentioned the three countries opposed any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank.
“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” it said.
The statement added, “We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles.“
“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” it stated.
The statement mentioned that, “We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”
“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” it said.
The joint statement added: “And we are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end,” it said.
