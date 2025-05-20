Open Menu

Leaders Of Canada, UK & France Oppose Israel’s Expansion Into Gaza, West Bank With Warning Of ‘concrete Actions’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM

Leaders of Canada, UK & France oppose Israel’s expansion into Gaza, West Bank with warning of ‘concrete actions’

The governments of Canada, UK and France have strongly opposed the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and warned of “concrete actions” in response, including targeted sanctions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The governments of Canada, UK and France have strongly opposed the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and warned of “concrete actions” in response, including targeted sanctions.

“Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.  We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” said a joint statement issued by Canada, the United Kingdom and France, released by their governments.

The statement mentioned the three countries opposed any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” it said.

The statement added, “We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles.“

“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law,” it stated.

The statement mentioned that, “We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” it said.

The joint statement added: “And we are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end,” it said.

Recent Stories

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

40 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

42 seconds ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

43 seconds ago
 CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen A ..

CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir

45 seconds ago
 Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to sel ..

Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination

47 seconds ago
 After military win over India, Pakistan must focus ..

After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers

3 minutes ago
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student i ..

NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..

6 minutes ago
 High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside ..

FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office

6 minutes ago
 Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representatio ..

Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik

6 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan