Leaders of PYPM pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Friday paid rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birthday.

They said that Pakistan is a blessing to Quaid-e-Azam who had struggled for a separate country for the Muslims of the subcontinent and we are breathing in the open air today due to great efforts of him.

These views were expressed in the ceremony of cake cutting on birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas at party office here by Chairman Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Arbab Nasir Haider Kasi, Vice Chairman Kazim Ali Shah, Central General Secretary Major (retd) Syed Sadah Hussain Rizvi, Pakistan Youth Peace Movement Provincial President Malik Nawaz Kasi, General Secretary Dr Noorullah Alizai, Deputy General Secretary Ajmal Zehri and Provincial Press Secretary Muhammad Asghar Sulemankhel. The ceremony was arranged by PYPM.

The speakers said we could develop the country through following golden principals of Quaid-e-Azam and paid rich tribute to excellent services of Mohsin Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in establishing a separate independent Islamic state of Pakistan.

They said the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam is a source of pride for us as a nation.

The Father of nation Quaid-e-Azam had an important vision for the Muslims of the subcontinent as a result of which we gained Pakistan, they maintained the December 25 is a great day for us and we are proud that we opened our eyes in a free environment and God gave us this environment by the beloved Quaid-e-Azam.

The narrators said today we expressing their special love and devotion for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah adding Faith, unity and Discipline is one of the basic principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam which need to follow for progress of the country.

They said the Quaid-e-Azam's two-nation ideology has proved correct today saying all minorities have equal rights in Pakistan.

The Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had given the two national ideology to the mindset of Hindus while at that time no one understood it, they added Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamed of Pakistan which was put into practical shape by Quaid-e-Azam.

The speakers noted the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam are a beacon for us.

They also congratulated to the Christian community on the celebration of Christmas and said the Christian community has an important role to play in the development of Pakistan which could not be forgotten under any circumstances.

Today other minorities including Christians in Pakistan are freely performing their religious rites, they mentioned.

Earlier, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday and Christmas cake was also cut at the ceremony.