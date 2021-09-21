LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

The law enforcement agencies Tuesday formulated a joint strategy to ensure elimination of drugs from the society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The law enforcement agencies Tuesday formulated a joint strategy to ensure elimination of drugs from the society.

In an Inter-Agency Task Force meeting held at the headquarters of Pakistan Rangers Sindh under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the LEAs agreed to jointly counter the menace of drugs by taking stern action against drug networks and suppliers, said a news release.

The participants of the meeting stressed upon the need to promote broad-based cooperation between the agencies to achieve the goal of drug free society.

The educational institutions were termed as top priority in drug rehabilitation.

The meeting also reviewed the steps taken for drug prevention so far.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Director General ANF, Additional IG Police - Karachi, DG Pakistan Coast Guard, Force Commander ANF, DIGP Crime Branch, Director FIA, Dy. DG Airport Security Force, DG PMSA, Customs Collector, Deputy Secretary Home Department, Additional Secretary Health, Additional Secretary education, senior officers of Police, Rangers and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.