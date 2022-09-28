UrduPoint.com

Leghari, Nausheen Meet Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Leghari, Nausheen meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, General Secretary Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Awais Leghari and Member National Assembly (MNA) Nausheen Iftikhar discussed country's overall situation with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Both the leaders separately met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

More Stories From Pakistan

