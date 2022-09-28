Leghari, Nausheen meet Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, General Secretary Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Awais Leghari and Member National Assembly (MNA) Nausheen Iftikhar discussed country's overall situation with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, General Secretary Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Awais Leghari and Member National Assembly (MNA) Nausheen Iftikhar discussed country's overall situation with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Both the leaders separately met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.