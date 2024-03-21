LESCO collects over Rs 7.60m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 7.60 million from 379 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 182nd day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 7.60 million from 379 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 182nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that on the 182nd day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.77 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.10 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 1.89 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.38 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.50 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.51 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

66 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.79 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 182 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.73 billion outstanding dues from 93,821 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 399.30 million from 13,619 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 640.84 million from 11,880 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 362.45 million from 10,531 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 154.14 million from 5,479 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 221.28 million from 8,225 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 401.20 million from 10,980 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 175.15 million from 15,096 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 376.64 million from 18,011 defaulters in Kasur Circle.