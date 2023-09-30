Open Menu

LESCO Continuing Indiscriminate Action Against Power Pilferers: Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail Published September 30, 2023 | 11:17 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been taking indiscriminate action against electricity thieves whether they are politicians, officers, influential or popular figures in all its five districts of operation (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara).

A grand campaign against electricity thieves is being conducted as per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations.
A grand campaign against electricity thieves is being conducted as per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations.
A LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that during the operation, many influential figures including former MPAs and MNAs were found involved in electricity theft, adding that the company is adhering to a zero tolerance policy against electricity theft and defaulters, and no pressure is being accepted during the operation, while action is being taken against all the accused indiscriminately.
According to the details, former Member of Assembly Mehar Saeed Zafar Padhyar was found involved in electricity theft, and was charged a detection bill Rs 250,000 against 8,620 units.
In Kasur, the District President of Muslim League-N, Safia Saeed, was also involved in electricity theft and caused a loss of Rs 100,000 to LESCO by pilfering electricity through hooking directly on transmission line.

The accused was already default in over Rs 60,000 to LESCO due to which her electricity meter was disconnected and a case has also been registered her.
Senior PPP leader Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan turned out to be Rs 610 million defaulter of LESCO, and his electricity connection has been disconnected, while Iqra Cold Storage, owned by Chan, has also been sealed.
In Nankana Circle, former Chairman Mumtaz Hussain Shah's son Raza Shah was also found stealing electricity.

LESCO staff removed the wires on the spot which had been hooked up directly on light transmission line. Raza Shah has been charged detection units 2,404 units worth Rs 155,203.


The accused Jahangir Bara Ali, brother of former MPA Nadeem Bara, was stealing electricity from the light transmission line in the area of Ali Raza Abad Sub-Division by hooking it and using a bogus meter.The accused was also supplying stolen electricity to 80 houses, for which he was charged a detection bill amounting to Rs 1.5 million, and the LESCO record also revealed that he was already in default of Rs 2.7 million.

Now he has to pay a total of Rs 4.3 million to LESCO.
Similarly, Ganga Ram Hospital’s MS (Medical Superintendent) Dr. Aamir Saleem and his wife Dr. Farzana Saleem were found involved in electricity theft at their private clinic.

As soon the LESCO men disconnected their electricity supply, the paramedical staff locked up the LESCO officials in the clinic and subjected them to severe torture and also threatened them of dire consequences.

On behalf of SDO Civil area Kasur, an FIR has been registered against both the accused doctors in the relevant police station and they were also charged 3,000 units of detection bill.
Arshad Khokhar, a notorious land grabber, was also found involved in electricity theft, the accused were charged with a detection bill of Rs 1.4 million.

Further investigation revealed that Arshad Khokhar was already in the list of LESCO’s dead defaulters and owed Rs 850,000 to the company.
Ali Aaqil Janjua and Ali Abid Janjua, sons of a former Nazim Chunian Riaz Hussain Janjua, were caught red-handed stealing electricity from light transmission line through hooking and inflicted a loss of Rs 180,000 to LESCO.

LESCO officials disconnected the illegal connection and seized the wire used in the theft, and a case has also been registered against the accused in City Police Station, Chunian.
During a search operation in Ghumman village of Sarfraz Nagar Sub-Division of LESCO, Pir Hasan Ahmed Shah was found involved in electricity theft.

He was got arrested on the spot by the local police and was fined Rs. 1.5 million by the LESCO.

