LESCO Detects 394 Power Pilferers On 132nd day Of Anti-theft Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 394 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 132nd day of its anti-power theft campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday the company also submitted the first information report (FIR) applications against 394 electricity thieves, out of which 140 were implemented and cases were registered at the respective police stations, while 13 accused were arrested.
The spokesman said large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected. Among the severed connections were five commercial, one industrial, four agricultural and 384 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 321,484 units as detection bill worth Rs 10.
930 million.
Giving details of some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 92,456 to an electricity pilferer in Depalpur, Rs 201,456 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Karol Waar Katla area, Rs 210,000 fine to a power thief in City Centre area, and Rs 185,000 detection bill to a power thief in Haji Park area.
During the 132 days of the campaign, the spokesman said, LESCO detected pilferage on 45,501 power connections and submitted 45,048 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 42,481 cases were registered, while 17,195 accused were arrested by the police. LESCO so far charged a total of 66,182,780 detection units worth Rs 2,571,786,313 to all power pilferers.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi ambassador meets Punjab caretaker CM8 minutes ago
-
Female minority candidate from Buner fully hopeful of getting support from Muslim electorates8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman facilitates justice delivery in remote areas through Khuli Kutcheries8 minutes ago
-
BII provides an additional 100 MW of clean, affordable power to over 100,000 residential consumers8 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh18 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders28 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI37 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA37 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday38 minutes ago
-
UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary38 minutes ago
-
AC Pothohar conducts crackdown on price gouging57 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned57 minutes ago