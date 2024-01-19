Open Menu

LESCO Detects 394 Power Pilferers On 132nd day Of Anti-theft Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LESCO detects 394 power pilferers on 132nd day of anti-theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 394 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara -- on the 132nd day of its anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday the company also submitted the first information report (FIR) applications against 394 electricity thieves, out of which 140 were implemented and cases were registered at the respective police stations, while 13 accused were arrested.

The spokesman said large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected. Among the severed connections were five commercial, one industrial, four agricultural and 384 domestic. All the power pilferers were charged with a total of 321,484 units as detection bill worth Rs 10.

930 million.

Giving details of some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged detection units worth Rs 92,456 to an electricity pilferer in Depalpur, Rs 201,456 detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Karol Waar Katla area, Rs 210,000 fine to a power thief in City Centre area, and Rs 185,000 detection bill to a power thief in Haji Park area.

During the 132 days of the campaign, the spokesman said, LESCO detected pilferage on 45,501 power connections and submitted 45,048 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, out of which 42,481 cases were registered, while 17,195 accused were arrested by the police. LESCO so far charged a total of 66,182,780 detection units worth Rs 2,571,786,313 to all power pilferers.

