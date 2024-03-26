LESCO recovers over Rs 2.75b from 94,958 defaulters in 185 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.75 billion from 94,958 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 185 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that during the 185 days, the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 403.97 million from 13,826 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 647.81 million from 12,012 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 366.52 million from 10,642 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 155.25 million from 5,539 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 224.78 million from 8,294 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 403.10 million from 11,052 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 177.11 million from 15,300 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 380.31 million from 18,294 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 185th consecutive day of recovery campaign, he mentioned, the LESCO has recovered more than Rs 10.

26 million from 379 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.71 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.35 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 1.99 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Sanghi collected Rs 0.19 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 2.37 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.49 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.38 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 1.78 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.