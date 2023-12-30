Level playing field must be ensured for all parties: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said all the political parties should be provided with equal opportunities to run their electoral campaigns for the upcoming general elections-2024.

While addressing a press conference here at Kundi Model Farms, he said the legal action must be taken against those involved in the May 9 incident however the illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers of any party should be avoided.

He recalled that when illegal actions were being taken against PPP leaders then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had neither raised his voice against that nor condemned those actions. The PPP condemned illegal actions against any political leader or worker and wanted reforms, he added.

He was of the view that PPP and PTI have the same opponent in Dera Ismail Khan for upcoming general elections, adding, that the workers of both the parties must be united to defeat the collective opponent.

“The election must be held transparent and peacefully on its scheduled time,” Kundi said. He said the weather and law and order situation should not be used as excuses to delay elections.

About the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said 200,000 people of Dera Ismail Khan were benefiting from this poverty reduction program. More deserving people would also be added to the program if PPP came into power again, he promised.

Replying to a question about the PPP ticket for the PK-113 constituency, Kundi said all the tickets would be confirmed within a few days, adding, that PPP has a strong candidate for each constituency of Dera Ismail Khan and they all would contest elections on the party’s symbol.

On this occasion, some local leaders of PTI include three former Nazims —Malik Iqbal Bum, Sheikh Akmal and Malik Anwar Mekan— and two former councillors named Irfan Baloch and Waheed. The PPP Information secretary welcomed them at his party.