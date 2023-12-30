Open Menu

Level Playing Field Must Be Ensured For All Parties: Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Level playing field must be ensured for all parties: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said all the political parties should be provided with equal opportunities to run their electoral campaigns for the upcoming general elections-2024.

While addressing a press conference here at Kundi Model Farms, he said the legal action must be taken against those involved in the May 9 incident however the illegal actions and arrests of political leaders and workers of any party should be avoided.

He recalled that when illegal actions were being taken against PPP leaders then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had neither raised his voice against that nor condemned those actions. The PPP condemned illegal actions against any political leader or worker and wanted reforms, he added.

He was of the view that PPP and PTI have the same opponent in Dera Ismail Khan for upcoming general elections, adding, that the workers of both the parties must be united to defeat the collective opponent.

“The election must be held transparent and peacefully on its scheduled time,” Kundi said. He said the weather and law and order situation should not be used as excuses to delay elections.

About the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said 200,000 people of Dera Ismail Khan were benefiting from this poverty reduction program. More deserving people would also be added to the program if PPP came into power again, he promised.

Replying to a question about the PPP ticket for the PK-113 constituency, Kundi said all the tickets would be confirmed within a few days, adding, that PPP has a strong candidate for each constituency of Dera Ismail Khan and they all would contest elections on the party’s symbol.

On this occasion, some local leaders of PTI include three former Nazims —Malik Iqbal Bum, Sheikh Akmal and Malik Anwar Mekan— and two former councillors named Irfan Baloch and Waheed. The PPP Information secretary welcomed them at his party.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Same Faisal Karim Kundi May All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of ..

Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

17 hours ago
 Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

Motorway M14 closed due to dense fog

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs A ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed visits churches, te ..

17 hours ago
 Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in four environmental samples

17 hours ago
Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinis ..

Attique lambastes New Delhi: Condemns Indian Sinister action of imposing ban on ..

17 hours ago
 As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can h ..

As states dump Trump from primary ballots -- can he run in 2024?

17 hours ago
 Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup ..

Saudi-based Mane heads Senegal defence Africa Cup of Nations crown

17 hours ago
 Senate body opposes public executions for capital ..

Senate body opposes public executions for capital offenses

17 hours ago
 Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by ..

Zelensky visited town of Avdiivka under attack by Russian forces

17 hours ago
 UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to U ..

UK minister says sending air-defence missiles to Ukraine

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan