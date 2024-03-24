Levies Force Recovers Stolen Heavy Bike In Barkhan District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) After Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti took notice of the incident of snatching a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from a biker in Barkhan, the Levies Force recovered the stolen heavy bike within 24 hours.
According to Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Flight Lieutenant (R) Bilal Shabbir, the incident took place the other day evening in Chhapir area, where armed men took away the motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from the biker Inayatullah son of Bismillah Khilji resident of Quetta.
After the news of the incident went viral, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti took notice and ordered the concerned authorities to take immediate action, on which the Levies Force Taunsa Road Chhapir in-charge Jamidar Shah Zaman Khetran and his team recovered the heavy bike within than 24 hours.
The motorcycle was recovered from the hilly area of Taghao Ror after the exchange of fire with snatchers, but the accused managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness and the search is underway to reach the accused.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Barkhan and the Levies personnel who participated in the operation.
Biker Inayatullah son of Bismillah Khilji has thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for the prompt action.
