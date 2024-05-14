LG&CD Deptt Organizes Awareness Walk Under "Suthra Punjab" Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) On the directions of Secretary Local Govt & Community Development (LG&CD) Department Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad, an awareness walk was organized under the "Suthra Punjab" Programme here on Tuesday.
According to the Focal Person Media LG&CD Department, Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, the walk was started from Deputy Commissioner Office Pakpattan and culminated at Bakhtiar Kaki Chowk.
The awareness walk was headed by Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan, Sadia Meher and it was attended by various officials including Deputy Director Local Government M Shahbaz Ali, Chief Officer Naveed Sillani, Chief Officer District Council Pakpattan Javed Aslam and others.
Addressing the participants, the DC Pakpttan highlighted the "Suthra Punjab" programme, initiated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, as a landmark endeavour.
This programme aimed at to extend integrated sanitation efforts to villages, marking a significant step forward in promoting cleanliness throughout the region.
On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Tabassum, emphasized the crucial role both local government employees and citizens play in keeping cities clean.
He stressed that without everyone's cooperation, maintaining cleanliness was impossible. He urged the residents to keep their surroundings clean and dispose of garbage properly.
Participants alao carried out banners advocating for cleanliness.
In essence, the drive for cleaner cities in Punjab was not just a government initiative; it is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen.
