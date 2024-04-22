LHC Announces Holiday On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) announced a public holiday on Tuesday in Lahore in view of the visit of foreign dignitaries and to thereby avoid the consequent inconvenience to the general public.
A notification issued by the deputy registrar states that the chief justice declared April 23rd (Tuesday) as a local holiday for the LHC principal seat, civil, and sessions courts of Lahore district. All courts in the district will remain closed on April 23rd (Tuesday).
