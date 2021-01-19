UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz Resigns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:34 PM

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

The judge who had been serving Lahore High Court has resigned from the post for personal reasons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Lahore High Court Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigned on Tuesday.

The judge had been serving Lahore High Court for last four years.

Chaudhary Abdul Aziz who was born on Sept 9, 1971 was inducted as LHC additional judge and was made permanent judge on Oct 22, 2018. He was ranked 33rd in the LHC’s seniority list.

The judge resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

