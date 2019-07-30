LHC orders to auction property of Nawaz Sharif’s cousin

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The court ordered to auction the office of Hussain Waqas Sugar Mills on August 31 for being a bank defaulter.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered to auction the property of former premiere Nawaz Sharif’s cousin.

The LHC held a hearing on a petition filed by Bank of Punjab on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the court ordered to auction the land of Hussain Waqas Sugar Mills owned by Nawaz Sharif’s cousin.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had decided freeze the assets of the Sharif family.

NAB had decided to freeze assets worth Rs225,635,000 of Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz while she owns several luxury cars, jewellery, prize bonds and shares in many companies.

Hamza Shahbaz’s assets worth Rs411,100,000 will be seized. Of 199 bank transactions, 126 were made in the name of Suleman Shahbaz.

NAB has also found money laundering evidence against Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

The PML-N president also owns agricultural land in Chiniot while his wife Nusrat Shahbaz also owns several properties.

Shahbaz’s family have many bank accounts. Shahbaz Sharif has also gifted several houses to Nusrat Shehbaz.