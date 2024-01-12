Open Menu

LHC Reserves Verdict On Qureshi's Plea Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 08:58 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI leader and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of parties.

In the course of arguments, Qureshi's counsel submitted that all legal requirements were fulfilled before submitting the nomination papers. He submitted that it was not mandatory for a candidate to appear in person before the returning officer for filing his nomination papers.

He submitted that fundamental constitutional rights take precedence over legal rights. He submitted that contesting an election was a constitutional right which could not be abrogated under legal requirements, adding that the Sindh High Court had given a detailed decision on this point. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow his client to contest election.

However, the counsel for the Election Commission argued that it was mandatory to put thumb impression on nomination papers but the petitioner did not fulfill the requirement, adding that the legal requirement of verifying the affidavit was also not met.

He further submitted that the proposer and endorser could not be changed as per law, adding that the nomination papers could not be modified after their submission to the returning officer.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-150 and NA-151and Provincial Assembly constituency PP-218. He submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept his nomination papers from the constituencies.

