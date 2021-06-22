UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks Arguments From NAB On Khawaja Asif's Bail Plea

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

LHC seeks arguments from NAB on Khawaja Asif's bail plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 23.

The court sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor on the next date of hearing, on the conclusion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel.

The division bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the post-arrest petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

The petitioner's counsel advanced his arguments in favour of the bail, during the proceedings, and pleaded with the bench to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also statedthat Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solidevidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif UAE Company Money June Muslim From Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

31 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

31 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

31 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

34 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.