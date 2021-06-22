LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court ((LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in money laundering and assets beyond means case till June 23.

The court sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor on the next date of hearing, on the conclusion of arguments by the petitioner's counsel.

The division bench headed by Justice Aalia Neelum heard the post-arrest petition filed by Khawaja Asif.

The petitioner's counsel advanced his arguments in favour of the bail, during the proceedings, and pleaded with the bench to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-money Laundering act. It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income. The bureau also statedthat Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solidevidence in investigations. The bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.