Open Menu

LHC Seeks Reply From ECP On Petitions Of Shah Mehmood, Sanam Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 11:23 PM

LHC seeks reply from ECP on petitions of Shah Mehmood, Sanam Javed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies, till January 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies, till January 12.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-150 and NA-151 and Provincial Assembly constituency PP-218. He submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept his nomination papers from the constituencies.

Meanwhile, the bench also sought a reply from the ECP on a petition, filed by PTI activist Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers for one national and two provincial assemblies' constituencies, till January 12.

She submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept her nomination papers from the constituencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Shah Mehmood Qureshi Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly January From Nomination Papers NA-150 NA-151 PP-218

Recent Stories

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

12 minutes ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

6 minutes ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

6 minutes ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

6 minutes ago
Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

6 minutes ago
 PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi ..

PPP to win elections with thumping majority: Rozi Khan

6 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-cam ..

IHC dismisses verdict for ex-PTI chairman's in-camera trial in cipher case

6 minutes ago
 Secretary reviews progress on development projects ..

Secretary reviews progress on development projects in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 CII chairman for imposing strict punishments for c ..

CII chairman for imposing strict punishments for child abusers, abductors

6 minutes ago
 Speakers urge political parties to adopt long term ..

Speakers urge political parties to adopt long term planning for sustainable econ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan