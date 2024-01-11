LHC seeks reply from ECP on petitions of Shah Mehmood, Sanam Javed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies, till January 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies, till January 12.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI leader.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had challenged rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-150 and NA-151 and Provincial Assembly constituency PP-218. He submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept his nomination papers from the constituencies.

Meanwhile, the bench also sought a reply from the ECP on a petition, filed by PTI activist Sanam Javed against rejection of her nomination papers for one national and two provincial assemblies' constituencies, till January 12.

She submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept her nomination papers from the constituencies.