LHC Sentences Lawyer To 6 Months In Jail For Misbehaving With Judge
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday handed down six months imprisonment to a lawyer for misbehaving with a judge
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday handed down six months imprisonment to a lawyer for misbehaving with a judge.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the lawyer, Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan announced the decision after proving the charge of contempt of court against Advocate Zahid Mahmood Goraya.
The chief justice conducted proceedings for more than three and a half hours on the reference and recorded evidence from three witnesses, with Syed Farhad Ali Shah serving as the prosecutor during the proceedings.
The lawyer requested time and again to adjourn proceedings after Eid holidays, besides tendering an unconditional apology.
Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt also requested to pardon the lawyer, adding that they would pay a visit to Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad and seek an apology.
However, the chief justice observed that he had taken an oath under the Constitution.
After the announcement of the decision, the police took the lawyer into the custody.
Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad forwarded a reference to the chief justice for taking action against the lawyer on charges of committing misconduct in his court.
In the previous hearing, the chief justice had indicted the lawyer and directed to present witnesses on April 8th.
Recent Stories
Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined
Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally
Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation
AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..
Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply
Motorcyclist dies in accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs4 minutes ago
-
Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined8 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation8 minutes ago
-
AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district8 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival8 minutes ago
-
Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebration18 minutes ago
-
WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply18 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in accident18 minutes ago
-
Patriata Chairlift to open on Eid's second day18 minutes ago