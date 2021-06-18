UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Like Lahore Fort, Govt Intends To Preserve, Restore All Historical Sites: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

Like Lahore Fort, govt intends to preserve, restore all historical sites: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that just like Lahore Fort, his government intended to preserve and restore all historical sites of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that just like Lahore Fort, his government intended to preserve and restore all historical sites of the country.

"Lahore Fort has been restored and preserved for our future generations.

My government intends to eventually preserve and restore all our historical sites," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared the images depicting the restored citadel which is a splendid example of Mughal architecture and was partially built by Mughal Emperor Akbar and extended by the next three emperors.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter All Government

Recent Stories

PTI to hold LB polls three months after coming int ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan Ambassadors interacts with members of US ..

40 seconds ago

Opposition perturb from country's economic stabili ..

41 seconds ago

Head Coach of Russian Football Team Bucks Coca-Col ..

43 seconds ago

Badozai hails govt for huge development allocation ..

5 minutes ago

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.