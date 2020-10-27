UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Organizes Cultural Activities To Observe Black Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday organized day-long cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris who are fighting for their self-determination.

Day-long cultural activities were inaugurated by ED lok Virsa Talha Ali khan Khushvaha at premises of Lok Virsa.    The event was attended by a large number of students from various educational institutions of the Federal capital.                                                  Video documentaries were screened on large projector at Heritage Museum, highlighting the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Photographs were also displayed by eminent artists , reflecting the Indian brutality in IOK.           The photographs were narrating the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people who were fighting for their independence for long.

Tableaus and speeches were   performed by the students of various educational institutions to pay tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs.       Banners with slogans in support of the Kashmir were also  displayed at prominent locations of Lok Virsa.

Addressing on the occasion, ED Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan Khushvaha said  that the event was aimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris brothers who fighting for their right of self-determination.          He said that on Oct 27, 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that "all of Pakistan is standing by you Kashmir".

He lauded the performances of the students who participated in the speech contest and other cultural activities.

