Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Long-awaited Pak-India clash on weekend grips fans' attention, social media posts filled wishes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Cricket fever gripped fans' attention on the weekend ahead of a World Cup showdown with arch-rival Pakistan-India sporting match-up considered one of the world´s fiercest where social networking platforms were witnessed with match predictions and best wishes for their favorite teams.

Enthusiastic Pakistani and Indian fans who have managed to secure tickets are over the moon and watching the match live in the Stadium, according to a report aired by a Private news channel.

Pakistani cricket fan while enjoying a match at home said that his whole family was very excited.

"We friends are all wearing our favorite teams’ T-shirts and sharing our views live on Facebook, ” said another Pakistani fan.

“The people of Pakistan love cricket more than anything and every season they wear Pakistani T-shirts just to support their teams,” said a female supporter of the Pakistani team.

Both teams are entering the match with momentum behind them, said a fan in India, adding, that tickets for the highly anticipated match reportedly sold out in an hour as people are super excited today.

Millions of sports fans are anticipated to pack restaurants, streets, markets, and malls in India and Pakistan and elsewhere in the world, said a fan living in Dubai.

“It is a huge pressure game for both countries' players but it is wonderful for fans", said a cricket lover while sharing post on Instagram.

“I think everybody expects better from their favorite team in the tournament", said another cricket lover who shared a post on Facebook.

“A great match, Tum haro ya jeeto hum tumhary sath hain Pakistan Zindabad", said an actor in a post shared on Instagram story.

Both countries' teams should stay positive and "go in with the bat" in the matches to come", said another actor.

Good luck to team Pakistan, said a group of youngsters while enjoying a match with a cup of tea in a restaurant.

