UrduPoint.com

Low Cost Housing Projects Among Govt's Top Priorities: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:35 PM

Low cost housing projects among govt's top priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that completion of low cost housing projects were among the top priorities of the government, therefore it was taking steps to provide loaning facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that completion of low cost housing projects were among the top priorities of the government, therefore it was taking steps to provide loaning facilities.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the meeting, the ongoing low cost housing projects being undertaken by the Authority came under discussion, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He directed for completion of the ongoing projects on time.

The prime minister was briefed that with Kamyab Pakistan programme, further loaning facilities through the banks would be ensured.

Separately, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak also called on the prime minister.

They discussed the political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Naya Pakistan Ali Haider Media Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS I ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS International at Expo 2020

9 minutes ago
 RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaint ..

Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaints from free zones

9 minutes ago
 UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for block ..

UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for blockbuster interim title bout at A ..

9 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai offers endless opportunities to sh ..

Expo 2020 Dubai offers endless opportunities to share experiences with world: Au ..

24 minutes ago
 Dozens With Ukraine Passports, Visas Remain Strand ..

Dozens With Ukraine Passports, Visas Remain Stranded in Afghanistan - Rights Gro ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.