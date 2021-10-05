(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that completion of low cost housing projects were among the top priorities of the government, therefore it was taking steps to provide loaning facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that completion of low cost housing projects were among the top priorities of the government, therefore it was taking steps to provide loaning facilities.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider.

During the meeting, the ongoing low cost housing projects being undertaken by the Authority came under discussion, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He directed for completion of the ongoing projects on time.

The prime minister was briefed that with Kamyab Pakistan programme, further loaning facilities through the banks would be ensured.

Separately, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak also called on the prime minister.

They discussed the political situation in the country.