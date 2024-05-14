LRH Hosts Training Session On Hospital Administration & Healthcare Management
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) organized a one-day training session on hospital administration and healthcare management in collaboration with NUST University on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) organized a one-day training session on hospital administration and healthcare management in collaboration with NUST University on Tuesday.
LRH spokesperson, Muhammad Asim, and the Chief Executive Officer of Kulsum International Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, provided training to LRH administration on hospital administration, leadership, health management, and the role of managers in healthcare.
The training was attended by high-ranking officials, including Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan, Associate Director Tariq Barga, Director of HR Yusuf Jamal, and Director of Finance Enayatullah Khan.
The CEO of the hospital emphasized LRH's significant responsibility as the largest hospital in the province, highlighting the need for mutual cooperation in administrative matters.
He commended the hospital director and senior administrative staff for their professional handling of difficult situations, attributing their success to the presence of highly qualified staff from within and outside the country. Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan expressed appreciation for the training workshop, stating its essential role in improving the professional skills of hospital officials, and advocated for its continuation in the future.
LRH's HR department includes a separate Training Development Section, responsible for arranging such training sessions periodically. Certificates were distributed among all participants at the conclusion of the workshop.
Recent Stories
Education board promotes four assistants
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data
A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'
OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan calls on PM33 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 patients get treatment at Army medical camp,Tharparkar43 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women27 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq50 minutes ago
-
Seven booked for torturing Mepco official53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Coast Guard takes action against anti-narcotics, smuggling53 minutes ago
-
10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers arrested in major operation1 hour ago
-
Education is key to break the shackles of poverty: ED VoV1 hour ago
-
Two units sealed1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi presents a copy of 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims' to Saudi Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Azad demands concerned quarters to nab culprits behind labourers killing in Gwadar1 hour ago
-
Kundi advocates dialogues with political parties for economic stability1 hour ago