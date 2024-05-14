LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) organized a one-day training session on hospital administration and healthcare management in collaboration with NUST University on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) organized a one-day training session on hospital administration and healthcare management in collaboration with NUST University on Tuesday.

LRH spokesperson, Muhammad Asim, and the Chief Executive Officer of Kulsum International Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, provided training to LRH administration on hospital administration, leadership, health management, and the role of managers in healthcare.

The training was attended by high-ranking officials, including Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan, Associate Director Tariq Barga, Director of HR Yusuf Jamal, and Director of Finance Enayatullah Khan.

The CEO of the hospital emphasized LRH's significant responsibility as the largest hospital in the province, highlighting the need for mutual cooperation in administrative matters.

He commended the hospital director and senior administrative staff for their professional handling of difficult situations, attributing their success to the presence of highly qualified staff from within and outside the country. Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan expressed appreciation for the training workshop, stating its essential role in improving the professional skills of hospital officials, and advocated for its continuation in the future.

LRH's HR department includes a separate Training Development Section, responsible for arranging such training sessions periodically. Certificates were distributed among all participants at the conclusion of the workshop.