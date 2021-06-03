UrduPoint.com
LUMHS Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 By June 6

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

The management of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro has once again asked all officers, officials and faculty members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before June 6 as per the directives of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

In a circular issued by the Registrar Dr Haji Muhammad Shaikh, university's all officers, officials and faculty members were asked to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus at nearby COVID-19 vaccination centre along with computerized National Identity Cards and employment service certificate.

The CVC staff will verify on spot and vaccinate all employees of the varsity, it added.

All deans, chairmen, principals, directors, heads and in-charges of all departments and sections were asked to ensure 100% faculty members/officers/officials be vaccinated by the date mentioned above.

