LWMC Completes Cleanliness Arrangements For Raiwind Ijtema
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed all cleanliness
arrangements for annual Raiwand Tablighi Ijtema which started here on Tuesday
after Asr prayer.
LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited the congregation place to oversee the
sanitation provisions and extended heartfelt congratulations to Town Manager
Ali Raza and the dedicated workforce for their exceptional efforts in ensuring
cleanliness. With over 120 workers and 25 vehicles actively engaged in the
cleaning operation in preparing for the Raiwand Tablighi Ijtema. The meticulous
washing of the route leading to the venue has been completed.
The LWMC CEO assured that, as in previous years this year's preparations
for cleanliness are unparalleled with the utmost priority given to providing a
clean environment for participants.
According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, LWMC officers and workers
would be on duty in three shifts, demonstrating a round-the-clock commitment
to cleanliness. Furthermore, three water bowsers would be deployed to sprinkle
water around the congregation place, enhancing the overall cleanliness conditions
till the conclusion of Ijtema on February 25.
