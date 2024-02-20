Open Menu

LWMC Completes Cleanliness Arrangements For Raiwind Ijtema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LWMC completes cleanliness arrangements for Raiwind Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has completed all cleanliness

arrangements for annual Raiwand Tablighi Ijtema which started here on Tuesday

after Asr prayer.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din visited the congregation place to oversee the

sanitation provisions and extended heartfelt congratulations to Town Manager

Ali Raza and the dedicated workforce for their exceptional efforts in ensuring

cleanliness. With over 120 workers and 25 vehicles actively engaged in the

cleaning operation in preparing for the Raiwand Tablighi Ijtema. The meticulous

washing of the route leading to the venue has been completed.

The LWMC CEO assured that, as in previous years this year's preparations

for cleanliness are unparalleled with the utmost priority given to providing a

clean environment for participants.

According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, LWMC officers and workers

would be on duty in three shifts, demonstrating a round-the-clock commitment

to cleanliness. Furthermore, three water bowsers would be deployed to sprinkle

water around the congregation place, enhancing the overall cleanliness conditions

till the conclusion of Ijtema on February 25.

