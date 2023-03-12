LWMC promises good sanitation services

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said on Sunday the company was committed to providing the best sanitation facilities to Lahorites.

In a statement, he said that Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations were also under way in the city in which the LWMC was taking extraordinary cleaning measures.

Today roads were cleaned before the marathon and cleanliness of the stadium and its surroundings had also been ensured before the PSL match.

The LWMC CEO said, "LWMC provides the best cleaning facilities to the citizens on every occasion, festival and event." All the staff and machinery of LWMC were mobilised to provide the best sanitation facilities to citizens, he added. He further said that mission of keeping Lahore city clean was possible only with the cooperation of citizens, he added.