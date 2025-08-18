Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani: Pakistan’s Tech Visionary Transforming Lives

From the villages of Punjab to the global stage, **Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani** is a name synonymous with innovation and impact

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) From the villages of Punjab to the global stage, **Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani** is a name synonymous with innovation and impact. As a leader in **Technology Operations and Digital Equity Enablement**, Gilani has harnessed technology to empower Pakistan’s underserved communities, earning him the prestigious **Agent of Change Award** from the Governor of Punjab in 2024. Through his groundbreaking work with **Etaleem**, **Gutech International LLC**, and a trailblazing career in corporate technology, Gilani is proving that Pakistan’s talent can change lives worldwide.

Etaleem: A Revolution in Education

Gilani’s most transformative achievement is **Etaleem** (etaleem.gov.pk), Pakistan’s largest national education portal, launched in 2023 in partnership with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. As **Lead of Partner Success** for **Classera**, a Silicon Valley-based edtech firm, Gilani spearheaded the platform’s development, bringing quality education to over **100,000 active student users**, with a goal of reaching **1.2 million by 2026**. Designed for Pakistan’s diverse needs, Etaleem’s **low-bandwidth architecture** ensures access in remote areas with limited internet, while its **multilingual content** in urdu, English, and regional languages makes learning inclusive.

“Etaleem is about giving every child a chance to dream big,” Gilani says. The platform offers interactive video lessons, vocational training through the **National Skills Development Program**, and innovative features like **AI-driven personalized learning** and **robotics education**. Schools using Etaleem report a **15% increase in student attendance** and improved literacy and numeracy, according to Ministry reports. Gilani’s **National Teachers Training Platform** (vtt.etaleem.gov.pk) has empowered over **10,000 educators** with modern teaching tools, leading to a **20% improvement in classroom engagement**. Recognized at the **Digital Pakistan Summit 2023**, Etaleem has become a national model for digital equity, showcasing Gilani’s extraordinary leadership.

Empowering Women Through Gutech

Beyond education, Gilani’s commitment to social impact shines through **Gutech International LLC**, where he serves as CEO. Based in Texas with offices in Pakistan and the UAE, Gutech has trained over **200 underprivileged women** in tech skills like software development and digital marketing, fostering economic independence. With a **95% female workforce**, including 8% from minority communities, Gutech is a beacon of inclusivity in Pakistan’s tech sector.

“These women are building Pakistan’s future,” Gilani says, reflecting his passion for breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry.

A National Honor: The Agent of Change Award

In 2024, Gilani’s contributions were celebrated with the **Agent of Change Award**, presented by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem at a high-profile ceremony in Lahore. Covered by major media like *Geo TV* and *Dawn*, this prestigious award honors leaders driving systemic social progress. Gilani’s work with Etaleem and Gutech, transforming education and empowering women, made him a standout recipient. “This award is for the students and women we serve,” he said, earning widespread admiration. The national media coverage of the event underscores his prominence as a leader in Pakistan.

A Career of Global Excellence

Gilani’s 15-year career is marked by consistent achievements:

- **Judging Innovation**: In 2024, he judged prestigious startup competitions, including the **Halt Prize**, **National Incubation Center of Aerospace Technologies**, **University of Central Punjab**, and **PNY Trainings Conference**, mentoring Pakistan’s next generation of innovators and affirming his expertise.

- **Corporate Leadership**: As **Director of Operations at Prime Communications**, the largest U.S. telecom retailer, Gilani co-led a $700 million infrastructure overhaul for 1,200+ AT&T stores, achieving a **300% revenue increase** and earning the His work has been featured in *Duniya Tv*, *The news International*, *Geo TV*, and YouTube podcasts, highlighting his role in technology and social impact.

- **Emerging Ventures**: In 2022, Gilani founded **Apna Psychologist PK**, a startup developing a website to provide culturally sensitive mental health support, laying the groundwork for future impact.

- **Future Honors**: He is set to be named among **Pakistan’s Top 150 Change Makers** in October 2025, further cementing his national acclaim.

A Pakistani Trailblazer

Syed Anns Ahmad Gilani’s journey—from Lahore to leading global tech initiatives—shows the power of technology to transform lives. His leadership in Etaleem, Gutech, and beyond, coupled with national recognition like the Agent of Change Award, makes him a proud symbol of Pakistan’s potential. As he prepares to take his vision to the world, Gilani’s story inspires every Pakistani to dream big and make a difference.