UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested Over Land Occupation Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Man arrested over land occupation case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Wednesday arrested accused after his interim bail was canceled by the court.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, Regional director Anti-corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application from Intezar Ali Qaiser s/o Mumtaz Ali,r/o Paka Dera Istaqlalabad, in which it was stated that that Sanaullah r/o Shoukat Hayyat colony,in collusion with revenue officials had occupied the government land after making forgery documents.

Regional director ordered the deputy director ACE Khurram Anwar to investigate the matter.

After proving allegation true in the inquiry,the ACE arrested the accused and presented challans in the Anti-Corruption court.

Special judge anti-corruption court Shahzad Hussain Bhatti canceled interim bail of the accused Sanaullah.

The ACE team arrested the accused from the court premises while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Sargodha From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

3 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

12 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

12 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

12 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.