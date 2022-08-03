Man arrested over land occupation case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Wednesday arrested accused after his interim bail was canceled by the court.

According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, Regional director Anti-corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application from Intezar Ali Qaiser s/o Mumtaz Ali,r/o Paka Dera Istaqlalabad, in which it was stated that that Sanaullah r/o Shoukat Hayyat colony,in collusion with revenue officials had occupied the government land after making forgery documents.

Regional director ordered the deputy director ACE Khurram Anwar to investigate the matter.

After proving allegation true in the inquiry,the ACE arrested the accused and presented challans in the Anti-Corruption court.

Special judge anti-corruption court Shahzad Hussain Bhatti canceled interim bail of the accused Sanaullah.

The ACE team arrested the accused from the court premises while further investigation was underway.