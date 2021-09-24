- Home
Man Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The father of five children was electrocuted near here on Friday.
Police sources said Javed (45), a resident of Jabbu Meel village, was working in his house when he touched a live electric wire accidently. As a result, he received severe electric shock and died on-the-spot.
Police were investigating.
