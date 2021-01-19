UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Hit To Death By Train In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:01 PM

Man hit to death by train in Taxila

An old man on Tuesday was killed after being hit by train in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :An old man on Tuesday was killed after being hit by train in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station.

According to Rescue 1122, 74-year old Haq Nawaz died on spot when a fast approaching train hit him at Mohallah Farooq-e-Azam near phatak TaxilaRescue teams have shifted the body to Tahsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Taxila for autopsy.

Later, the body was handed over to relatives after fulfilling legal formalities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Taxila Rescue 1122 National University

Recent Stories

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan women cricketers return to international ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture, key partne ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.92 a barrel M ..

21 minutes ago

Biden's top diplomat vows US will lead but restore ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey starts vaccinating citizens in nursing home ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.