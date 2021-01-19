Man hit to death by train in Taxila

An old man on Tuesday was killed after being hit by train in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :An old man on Tuesday was killed after being hit by train in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station.

According to Rescue 1122, 74-year old Haq Nawaz died on spot when a fast approaching train hit him at Mohallah Farooq-e-Azam near phatak TaxilaRescue teams have shifted the body to Tahsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Taxila for autopsy.

Later, the body was handed over to relatives after fulfilling legal formalities, the spokesman added.