Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A man was crushed under the wheels of a dumper, while another was seriously injured in a road accident at Wazirabad Road, here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a speeding dumper and a trailer collided near Sialkot-Lahore Motorway interchange near Wazirabad Road.

Two men riding a motorcycle also collided with the dumper from behind. As a result, 35-year-old Rizwan died on-the-spot while an unidentified 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to the local hospital for medical treatment.

