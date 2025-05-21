Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries after a motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley near Model City Lodhran.

According to Rescue officials, two men riding a motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly they collided with a tractor trolley when the latter was taking U-turn.

As a result, 30-year-old Muhammad Hassan, son of Muhammad Arsal, sustained head injury and died on-the-spot. Also, 21-year-old Muhammad Asif, son of Fida Hussain, sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to the district headquarters hospital.

