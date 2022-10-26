UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Tractor Accident

Man killed in tractor accident

A person crushed to death under tractor after falling accidentally from it while working in fields, rescuer said

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A person crushed to death under tractor after falling accidentally from it while working in fields, rescuer said.

According to the details, Aslam, resident of 124-15L village in the suburbs of Mian Chanu, was ploughing in his fields when the tractor suddenly overturned and Aslam died on the spot.

On receiving the information, the local people pulled out the body from under the tractor. The body was handed over to the family.

