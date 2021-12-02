UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:00 AM

Man kills sister

KASUR, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his sister and injured brother-in-law over some domestic issue near here in the limits of tehsil Phoolnagar.

Police said on Wednesday that accused Awais had come to visit his sister Maria (25) and brother in law Asif in Shabbir town from Faisalabad to settle some issues of the couple.

The family exchanged harsh words during a discussion and in a fit of rage Awais fired gun shots, killing his sister on the spot, besides causing injuries to Asif.

The accused fled from the scene.

On getting information, police reached the spot and took the body into its custody. Injured man was shifted to hospital in critical condition and police launched investigation.

