Man shot dead in Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed culprits on Saturday shot dead a man at satellite town area, district Turbat. Police informed that the victim was on his way home when armed assailants opened fire and shot him dead him and fled from the scene.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Karim, police informed adding that the body was handed over to his family after legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.