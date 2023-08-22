Man & son shot dead in Ghotki

A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki by unidentified men on Tuesday.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki by unidentified men on Tuesday.

The unknown motorcyclists gunned down Lahoti Iqbal and his son Ali Gul Golo at Gulal Mandi in Ghotki and escaped from the scene, said Ghotki Police.

Police said the incident was a result of ongoing old enmity between the members of Ghotta and Pairy.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital. The deceased belonged to village Qasim Ghoto.