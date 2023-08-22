Open Menu

Man & Son Shot Dead In Ghotki

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Man & son shot dead in Ghotki

A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki by unidentified men on Tuesday.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A man and his son were shot dead in district Ghotki by unidentified men on Tuesday.

The unknown motorcyclists gunned down Lahoti Iqbal and his son Ali Gul Golo at Gulal Mandi in Ghotki and escaped from the scene, said Ghotki Police.

Police said the incident was a result of ongoing old enmity between the members of Ghotta and Pairy.

Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital. The deceased belonged to village Qasim Ghoto.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Ghotki From

Recent Stories

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

6 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

6 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

6 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

6 minutes ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

21 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

23 minutes ago
PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

23 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

42 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

23 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of securit ..

Bilawal, Zardari grieved over martyrdom of security personnel in South Wazirista ..

24 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shan ..

IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi & Shandana

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan