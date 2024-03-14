Open Menu

Mangla Dam Close To Dryness: Only 0.348 MAF Water Left In Reservoir As Seasonal Discharge Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Because of continual heavy snowfall on upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, water level in the country’s second biggest reservoir – Mangla dam getting closed to stipulated minimum level of 1050 feet due to continual decline and low inflows to the reservoir.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1096.

10 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.348 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, last year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was recorded respectively as 22700 and 40000 cusecs of water from the dam.

