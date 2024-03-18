Mangla Dam close to seasonal dryness: Only 0.267 MAF water left in reservoir as water discharge continues

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following continual heavy snowfall on upper terrain of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, water level in the country’s second biggest reservoir – Mangla dam getting closed to stipulated minimum level of 1050 feet due to continual decline due to low inflows to the reservoir.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1089.60 feet on Monday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.267 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, last year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was recorded respectively as 16800 and 28000 cusecs of water from the dam on Monday.

"The inflows and outflows of the River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours on Monday", the sources added.

