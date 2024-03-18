Open Menu

Mangla Dam Close To Seasonal Dryness: Only 0.267 MAF Water Left In Reservoir As Water Discharge Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Mangla Dam close to seasonal dryness: Only 0.267 MAF water left in reservoir as water discharge continues

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Following continual heavy snowfall on upper terrain of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, water level in the country’s second biggest reservoir – Mangla dam getting closed to stipulated minimum level of 1050 feet due to continual decline due to low inflows to the reservoir.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1089.60 feet on Monday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.267 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, last year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was recorded respectively as 16800 and 28000 cusecs of water from the dam on Monday.

"The inflows and outflows of the River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours on Monday", the sources added.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Water Dam Jammu Jhelum May August From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

7 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

1 hour ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

4 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan