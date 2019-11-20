UrduPoint.com
Mansehra -Thakot To Become Operational By February Next Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

About 91 per cent physical progress on 118 km Thakot-Havelian Motorway, one of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been achieved and the remaining 78 kilomtre section of the project from Mansehra to Thakot would be accomplished by February next year

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday that about 40 kilometre section from Havelian to Mansehra had been inaugurated this week by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that work on Havelian-Thakot Motorway project had started in September 2016 and it would cost Rs133 billion. The project had been funded by China Exim Bank up to 90 percent, while the remainder 10 percent was being funded by government of Pakistan, he said.

The motorway starts from Havelian, passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot. The motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra. Upto Mansehra, its 39 km portion will have six-lane controlled access portion while the remaining 79 km would be four lane highway.

The Havelian-Mansehra section has two tunnels including 2.13 km Twin Tube, 47 bridges of 7.91 km, nine fly-overs, 143 underpasses and culverts, four toll plazas and one service area.

The section has three interchanges at Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

/395

